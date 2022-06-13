Fresh twist emerges in Hull City’s pursuit to keep hold of exciting 21-year-old

Hull City are set for a big summer of recruitment following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club back in January.

As well as the exciting potential incomings, the Tigers have been as eager to retain the services of exciting winger Keane Lewis-Potter.

The 21-year-old, who has accumulated lots of interest early in this window and during the last, impressed at the MKM Stadium last season, netting 12 goals and providing a further four assists as he emerged as a talismanic figure.

Hull Live have provided an update on Lewis-Potter’s situation, stating that fresh contact has been made by a Premier League club.

David Burns of the BBC credited Tottenham Hotspur with injury just before the end of the season, whilst West Ham, who displayed interest during the season, are set to reignite their interest in the coming weeks.

The verdict

A player with evident higher-level quality, should the Tigers manage to keep hold of the young winger, then it will not just be a boost for their 2022/23 campaign, but it will also send a message out to the rest of the division.

If they can then combine this with some strong incomings, then naturally expectation levels will rise at the MKM Stadium for next season, with Hull possessing a strong core.

It remains to be seen which club are currently pursuing a deal for Lewis-Potter but it is no shock whatsoever to see interest resurface.

As much as they would like to keep hold of the 21-year-old, it is likely that Hull’s resolve will be tested over the next few weeks.