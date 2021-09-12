Fresh twist emerges in future of free-agent linked with Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest linked striker Facundo Ferreyra now looks unlikely to be moving to Chilean side Colo Colo, a report from TNT Sports has claimed.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Forest were in talks with Ferreyra about a move to The City Ground, as they search the free agent market for a striker, with the 30-year-old having left Celta Vigo at the end of last season.

However, it seemed as though they had missed out on a deal for Ferreyra, with reports from Chile later in the week claiming that the striker had agreed a one-year deal to join Colo Colo.

Now though, it appears that a move to take the Argentinean back to South America may not be happening.

According to this latest update, Ferreyra’s move to Colo Colo will now not be happening, with the striker said to have backed out of the move due to family issues.

Whether that reopens the door to a potential move to Forest for Ferreyra remains to seen, but it appears that for now at least, the striker is back on the market.

The Verdict

It will certainly be interesting to see whether Forest look to reignite their interest in Ferreyra following this update.

Having struggled for goals recently, and with a lack of options in that position, it does seem as though they are in need of an extra striker if they are to get out of the challenging situation they find themselves in.

However, if Ferreyra is pulling out of this move for family reasons, then it is possible that that could put him off a move to Forest as well, which would be understandable given that ought to be his priority.

You imagine Forest will have other potential targets in mind should that happen, and they may need to move quickly to get one in, as they aim to kickstart their season.