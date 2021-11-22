Fresh twist emerges in Charlton Athletic manager hunt

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is reportedly keen on becoming the permanent replacement for Nigel Adkins at Charlton Athletic but as of last week, he had not held talks with the club.

Adkins was sacked in October but the Addicks are yet to appoint his permanent successor as Johnnie Jackson has impressed as interim boss – taking 13 points from five League One games.

According to London News Online, Hasselbaink is interested in taking charge at the Valley and was confident a few weeks ago that he was a strong contender for the role.

However, Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard revealed last week that the 49-year-old had been on the club’s list but that they had not held talks with him.

Hasselbaink spent a brief spell at the south London club in the latter part of his playing career – arriving from Middlesbrough on a free transfer in 2006 and scoring four goals in 29 appearances before being released the following summer.

The Dutchman began his management career at Royal Antwerp in 2013 before joining Burton Albion a year later and helping them win League Two.

One-year spells at QPR and Northampton Town followed before he returned to Burton on the 1st of January 2021 for his second spell.

The Brewers are 15th in League One as things stand with 22 points from 18 games, only below Charlton on goal difference.

The Verdict

It’s hard to see Sandgaard going with anyone other than Jackson as Adkins’ successor given the Addicks’ current run of form.

Not only have they now taken 13 points from a possible 15 under the former Charlton player, but they also beat league leaders Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Hasselbaink has enjoyed some success at Burton but struggled at both QPR and Northampton, so there are certainly question marks on his viability when not in charge of the Brewers.

Sandgaard’s comments seem to suggest that he is a coach on Charlton’s radar but that no action has been taken by the club.

That makes sense as given how things are going under Jackson, you’d imagine he will be appointed soon.