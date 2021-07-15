Fresh twist emerges in Celtic and Rangers transfer hunt for Peterborough player

Peterborough United attacker Siriki Dembele could yet sign a new contract with Posh in September should a transfer move not arise this summer, according to the club’s director of football Barry Fry.

Dembele, a 2018 signing from Grimsby Town, had a career-best season in 2020-21, scoring 11 times for Posh as they secured promotion to the Championship.

But midway through the campaign Dembele handed in a transfer request via his agent – one which was rejected by owner Darragh MacAnthony.

It didn’t put Dembele off his game but per club policy, the 24-year-old was placed on the transfer list this summer after rebuffing contract offers from the club, and he’s now represented by new agents.

Currently though there have been no bids for the diminutive winger, and if that continues to be the case then you would imagine that Dembele could just run his contract down next summer.

In a fresh twist though, outspoken Posh chief Fry has revealed that Dembele is now open to extending his deal at London Road if a transfer doesn’t arise by August 31, despite his preferred destination being Scotland, where both Rangers and Celtic have been linked since January.

“I have spoken to Siriki and told him if he is still here when the transfer window closes we are prepared to talk about a new contract again,” Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph.

“Siriki is open to that idea so we will have to wait and see what happens. We want him to stay. He’s an exciting talent who we expect to thrive in the Championship.

“Siriki needs to start the season well with us. There will always be clubs panicking towards the end of August and looking for new players.” The Verdict You would have expected there to have been bids for the tricky winger with just a year remaining on his deal, but Peterborough are notorious for standing firm unless they get a bid that suits them and this is the same situation. The only difference is it has seemed like Dembele is completely set on a move away from the club, but the fact that he has apparently said he’s willing to discuss a new deal if a transfer isn’t completed by the end of August is positive for Posh. They will want to keep all of their best players for their first season back in the Championship in eight years and Dembele will be looking to prove a point in the second tier as well, having not played in the Championship before in his career. So if a move to one of the Scottish giants cannot be secured, the winger will be expected to just get his head down and play – just like he did in the second half of last season.