The turbulent transfer saga involving Aaron Ramsey's potential Cardiff City homecoming has been anything but straight-forward, with seemingly contrasting events taking supporters on an emotional rollercoaster of sorts.

There have been plenty of twists to the tale, and, from the view of the fans at least, it has both generated mass excitement and bore daunting shades to the infamous Gareth Bale story, in which he also did little to play down the move and even met with the club chiefs before opting for an alternative last-minute switch to Los Angeles FC last summer.

That said, it does feel as though there is more behind Ramsey's potential arrival this time around.

In terms of suggesting and teasing the transfer, he has made more of a splash than his star-studded Welsh compatriot did, while Ramsey's status as a Cardiff academy graduate may just swing the pendulum in City's favor somewhat, too.

Last night, however, the proverbial pendulum appeared to have swung away from Cardiff to some degree, with OGC Nice's official website detailing that Ramsey, who was previously believed to have departed the south of France following the expiration of his one-year contract, is set to return for pre-season training at the club next week.

Now, a new development has emerged, and as per Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Ramsey is edging closer to the move that supporters have craved for weeks.

The report states that Ramsey's entourage are currently in dialogue with Nice surrounding his contract situation, which could run for an extra year if an extension has been triggered.

But it appears as though Ramsey and his representatives are indeed pushing for a French departure, and he is believed to now be in advanced talks with Cardiff over a potential two-year deal.

Naturally, this will hinge upon how discussions fare down in Nice, but Ramsey's public admission to reunite with his family next season and beyond after a few years on the continent means that he is likely to exit the club irrespective of whether he ultimately joins Cardiff or not.

The Aaron Ramsey Cardiff City transfer saga timeline

Faint, fiction-like dreams first transitioned into a more plausible feeling when, during Erol Bulut's unveiling as Bluebirds boss last month, club chairman Mehmet Dalman informed both the local media and the Cardiff City Supporter's Trust that an exciting signing who could skyrocket the club's season ticket sales was on the way.

Naturally, this revelation had tongues wagging, and Dalman only added fuel to the fire, so to speak, by placing the ball in Ramsey's court as he told BBC Sport Wales later that month that they would "welcome him back with open arms".

The player himself, however, truly heightened adrenaline and anticipation within his homeland while opening a new sports facility in Ystrad Mynach, where he was unsurprisingly met by questions directly pertaining to a prospective Bluebirds renaissance.

""Maybe one day I'll go back and it'll mean a lot," Ramsey disclosed to the media.

"I've always said that one day I'd love to go back there.

"I think there are a few things that need sorting out over the next few weeks, but the most important thing for me is to enjoy my time with family, and make the most important decision for us.

"I think there are three or four weeks now to enjoy and put the feet up. It's been a long season with the World Cup and everything sandwiched in between."

And then, last week, BBC Sport Wales revealed that Cardiff had launched official discussions with Ramsey, before the two important revelations over the last 24 hours.