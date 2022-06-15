Fresh twist emerges in Blackpool’s pursuit for Neil Critchley replacement

Blackpool have not yet reached a decision on who will become their new head coach, according to a report from The Gazette.

It is understood that there will not be an announcement made by the club today regarding a replacement for Neil Critchley.

Liam Rosenior has recently been heavily linked with the vacancy at Bloomfield Road.

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon earlier this week suggested that Rosenior was set to become Blackpool’s new head coach.

However, although Rosenior has been interviewed twice by the Seasiders, he is not the only individual in the frame for this particular job.

Michael Appleton and Michael Duff have also been interviewed by Blackpool.

Whereas Appleton may still be a viable option, Duff is now expected to take over the reins at Barnsley following his recent departure from Cheltenham Town.

QPR’s decision to appoint Michael Beale as their head coach prompted Aston Villa to swoop for Critchley earlier this month as he became Steven Gerrard’s new assistant.

Under the guidance of Critchley, Blackpool sealed a 16th place finish in the Championship last season.

The Seasiders will be determined to push on at this level when the 2022/23 campaign gets underway next month.

The Verdict

This is an unexpected twist as Rosenior was seemingly nailed on to become the club’s new head coach.

It is important to note that the Derby County assistant manager could still potentially make the switch to Bloomfield Road despite this latest update.

By finalising a move for their next head coach relatively quickly, Blackpool will give their boss more time to make signings in the current transfer window.

Whereas some Championship sides have already bolstered their squads this summer, the Seasiders have yet to add any fresh faces to their squad.

Set to wave goodbye to eight players when their contracts expire at the end of June, Blackpool will unquestionably need to strengthen their options in the coming weeks.