Fresh twist emerges in Blackpool FC transfer pursuit

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has said that Blackpool are “serious” about signing Irish under-21 international Andy Lyons this summer.

This comes after it was claimed yesterday by LancsLive that Lyons’ proposed move to Bloomfield Road was off.

As per their report, Blackpool offered £250,000 plus add-ons for the Irish full-back, with hopes to wrap up a deal before the start of the season.

However, they claimed that due to an injury to a Shamrock defender, the deal had been pulled off the table.

In the latest update, though, Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has suggested that talks are still ongoing for the defender.

“They are serious. Themselves and Stephen McPhail have been speaking the last week or so, so they are serious, yeah,” Bradley told the Irish Independent.

“They have real interest in him. They’ve obviously contacted the club, Blackpool, and there have been discussions. We’ll just see how they go over the next while.

“He has been brilliant for us, Andy. His form has been fantastic. And that form obviously warrants the interest that he has had from Blackpool.

“We’ll just see how that one plays out over the next while.”

The fact that Bradley refers to seeing how it plays out suggests that this one is not quite dead just yet.

Blackpool are in desperate need of an addition at right full-back, with Jordan Gabriel currently out injured and set to miss the Seasiders’ Championship season opener against

There is now just five days to go before the club host Reading on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This is an interesting update to say the least following reports that emerged over the weekend.

It appears the deal is not dead yet, then, although you would have to say that getting a deal done before the weekend is looking unlikely at this stage given it is just days away.

Shamrock Rovers may want to use the player in their Champions League qualifying match against Ludogorets tomorrow night, too.

Unfortunately for Blackpool, this is one that looks like rumbling on a little bit longer than they would like, surely leaving boss Michael Appleton looking within for who to play at right-back come Saturday afternoon.