Fresh twist emerges in Blackburn Rovers’ search for Tony Mowbray replacement

Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson has told colleagues at Goodison Park that he is unaware of any interest in him from Blackburn Rovers, according to a report from the Liverpool Echo.

It is understood that Ferguson has admitted that he has yet to hold any talks with Rovers over the possibility of taking up the managerial vacancy at Ewood Park.

A report from Football Insider yesterday suggested that the 50-year-old had been interviewed by Blackburn and was a front-runner for this job.

Despite the fact that the club opted against extending Tony Mowbray’s stay at the club earlier this month, they still haven’t drafted in a replacement.

Carlos Carvalhal had been heavily linked with the job but he is now on course to become the new manager of Al Wahda FC.

Blackburn made their first signing of the summer yesterday as they sealed a deal for Ethan Walker.

The forward put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the club after Preston North End decided not to extend his stay at Deepdale.

Rovers will need to make some further additions to their squad in the coming months as the likes of Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell and Jacob Davenport are all set to leave the club when their contracts expire in June.

The Verdict

With Ferguson seemingly no longer a contender for the vacancy at Blackburn, the club ought to be looking to make a swift decision regarding who they want to appoint as their new boss.

Given that teams will be able to purchase players in June, Rovers run the risk of missing out on some individuals if they let this particular saga drag on.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the Championship next season, it could be argued that Blackburn may find it beneficial to hand over the reins to someone who has a good track-record at this level.

Rovers will be desperate to launch another push for a play-off place later this year after missing out on a top-six finish in the previous campaign.