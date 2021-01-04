Fresh twist emerges in Arsenal’s transfer pursuit of Emi Buendia

Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia – with the north London outfit interested in using players plus cash to convince the Argentine to move to the Emirates, according to the Independent.

Buendia joined the Canaries from Getafe in the summer and has been a regular under Daniel Farke, making almost 100 appearances in his three seasons at Carrow Road.

Having relished in the Championship, Buendia then impressed in the topflight, although he was unable to prevent Norwich from suffering an immediate return to the second-tier.

However, the midfielder has been in outstanding form this term, scoring seven goals and adding six assists to help Daniel Farke’s men remain top of the standings – which has attracted the attention of Mikel Arteta, who might need a replacement for Mesut Ozil in the coming months.

And whilst the Independent believe that Norwich are going to demand £40m for Buendia, Arsenal could soften the blow by offering the likes of Joe Willock or Reis Nelson, two players that’ve generally struggled for regular opportunities at the Emirates this term.

The Verdict

It appears that Norwich are resigned to losing Buendia in either this window or the summer, so signing one of Willock or Nelson in return would be some sort of consolation for the Canaries.

Whilst a huge eight-figure fee would give Farke the chance to splash out in January, one of those Arsenal youngsters would be a good addition to the squad – especially Willock, whose enjoyed plenty of first-team experience having appeared 39 times in the Premier League and is closing in on 100 games in all competitions for the Gunners.