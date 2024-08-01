Highlights Trabzonspor re-considering signing Hoedt due to injury concerns after brief return to action.

Trabzonspor could be set to pull out of a deal to sign Wesley Hoedt from Watford this summer.

That's according to a report from Turkish outlet Haber Anlik, who say that the Super Lig club are concerned about the fitness of the centre-back.

Having joined Watford from Belgian side Anderlecht back in the 2023 January transfer window, it had looked as though Hoedt was now set to leave Vicarage Road in the current transfer window.

Wesley Hoedt 2023/24 Championship stats for Watford - from SofaScore Appearances 44 Goals 3 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 82% Interceptions per Game 1.8 Tackles per Game 2 Balls Recovered per Game 6.1 Clearances per Game 4.5 Duel Success Rate 66%

Earlier this week, reports had claimed that the Hornets had agreed a deal with Trabzonspor for the sale of Hoedt, who was said to be keen on the move.

Now though, it seems as though the chances of this deal being completed, are somewhat less clear.

Trabzonspor re-considering Wesley Hoedt signing

On Tuesday, Hoedt played for Watford in a 3-2 friendly win over League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

That marked the return to action for the defender after injury, although it would prove to be a relatively brief one.

Shortly before half-time in that match, the Dutchman was forced off the pitch and out of the game due to a knee problem.

Now it seems as though that setback could also see fresh uncertainty thrown up around his potential move from Watford to Trabzonspor.

According to this latest update, the Turkish side are now waiting for an update on the severity of the injury, before deciding whether to move ahead with this transfer.

It is thought that if this injury rules Hoedt out of action long-term, the club will end their interest in signing him.

As things stand, the defender has just a year remaining on his contract with Watford, securing his future at Vicarage Road until the end of this season.

That of course, means the current transfer window could be the Hornets' last chance to cash in on him.

Watford ended last season 15th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Tom Cleverley's side are scheduled to begin the current campaign on Saturday 10th August, when they travel to The Den to face Millwall.

Transfer twist may be a concern for Watford

There is an argument that this latest update on the future of Hoedt will be worrying for those at Vicarage Road.

Given they would have a need to sign a replacement for the Dutchman if he is to be moved on, and to make other signings, they may already have other targets lined up.

However, those could potentially require the money that would have come in from the sale of the centre-back in order to be completed.

If this move to Trabzonspor for Hoedt now falls through due to his injury, that could make it harder for Watford to complete other important transfer deals.

Indeed, given his contract situation, it could also leave the club at risk of missing out on a fee for him completely.

Should this setback prevent a move happening this summer, then with his contract expiring this time next year, he could at that point leave the club for nothing.

So with that in mind, there is a good chance that there will plenty at both Watford and Trabzonspor taking an interest in just how severe this injury is for Hoedt, as they look to get their business done.