Fresh twist detailed in Sunderland new manager hunt

Sunderland have not offered anyone the head coach’s job yet with a number of candidates still in the running despite reports suggesting that Roy Keane has been asked to consider taking the role, according to James Hunter from the Sunderland Chronicle.

Lee Johnson was sacked by the North East club on Sunday and the search for his replacement began on Tuesday morning after the end of the January transfer window.

The Telegraph reported last night that Keane, who managed the Black Cats between 2006 and 2008, has been asked to consider a short-term deal until the end of the season with the potential for an extension if he achieves promotion this term.

However, Hunter has since indicated that the club have yet to offer anyone the job at this stage with “numerous candidates” said to still be under consideration.

Among those may be Neil Warnock, who is understood to be keen to take charge at the Stadium of Light.

While the Northern Echo has reported that Paul Cook, Neil Lennon, and Grant McCann are all in the running.

It was confirmed yesterday by Sunderland that Mike Dodds will take interim charge for the League One tie against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, assisted by Michael Proctor and alongside first team coach Phil Jevons and goalkeeping coach David Preece.

The Verdict

Reports last night suggested that Keane was closing in on the role at Sunderland but it seems the search for Johnson’s replacement may still be fairly wide open.

The former Manchester United midfielder has been out of first team management for more than a decade, though he has held assistant roles with the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest since.

Even so, the 50-year-old appears to remain a popular figure among the Stadium of Light faithful and may be well received were he to get the nod.

The club’s announcement about an interim coaching team indicates that they’re ready to be patient if necessary to ensure they bring in the right replacement for Johnson.

With the Black Cats third in League One and aiming to end a four-year wait for a return to the Championship, it’s no surprise that plenty of candidates have been linked and appear to be keen.