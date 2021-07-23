Fresh twist concerning £25m-rated West Brom player could be ideal solution for Leeds United or West Ham: Opinion

With the start of the 2021/22 Championship season fast approaching and Valerien Ismael now at the helm, there are certainly reasons to be excited for West Bromwich Albion fans.

However, it has not all been positive since the 45-year-old joined from Barnsley and it seems increasingly likely that Matheus Pereira will not be part of the Baggies squad this season.

The 25-year-old has been a key man over the past two seasons and brought no shortage of excitement – scoring 20 goals and adding 26 assists since joining in 2019 – but has been linked with a £25 million move away following Albion’s relegation.

According to ESPN, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion hold an interest in the Brazilian playmaker.

The Athletic has now revealed that Pereira has been frozen out by Ismael, who is keen to see him find a new club this summer and has reservations about how well he’d fare in the high-tempo and high-pressing system that the new Baggies boss favours.

That looks like good news for the sides in pursuit but it is the West Brom boss’ reported openness to a season-long loan deal that could offer both Leeds and West Ham an ideal solution this summer.

Money is likely to be tighter than ever this summer and while both Premier League clubs are said to be interested in Pereira as they look to build on hugely impressive 2020/21 campaigns, they do have priorities in other areas.

The Hammers are yet to properly replace Sebastian Haller, who joined Ajax in January, meaning that Michail Antonio is the only central forward in their squad.

Leeds, on the other hand, look light in central midfield and need to add a new goalkeeper as cover and competition for Illan Meslier after the departure of Kiko Casilla.

With those respective needs in mind, splashing £25 million on a winger/attacking midfielder with just one season of Premier League experience under his belt would seem a little rash.

A season-long loan may come with a loan fee but would give either club a chance to add Pereira to their squad for the season ahead and further assess whether they want to spend big on bringing him to the club permanently while allowing them to address other priorities as well this summer.