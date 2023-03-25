There remains plenty of interest in Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the summer window, with the Championship side to demand over £20m for their star man.

The Sweden international, who came on as a sub for his country on Friday night, has established himself as one of the top players outside the Premier League with his performances for the Sky Blues. That includes scoring 18 times this season, to help Mark Robins’ side to within three points of the play-off places.

Therefore, promotion remains a possibility, even if it will obviously be tough. And, all connected to Coventry, realistically know that returning to the top-flight is the only way they will keep hold of Gyokeres, who has plenty of admirers.

And, according to 90min, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds and Leicester City continue to monitor the 24-year-old, whilst they anticipate further interest from Championship sides that will win promotion.

Such interest will help Coventry drive the price up, and the report states that they are now looking for a fee in excess of £20m before they consider cashing in on the former Brighton man.

It remains to be seen which clubs will firm up that interest with a formal offer, but it seems clear that the Sky Blues will receive bids for their striker.

However, the only focus for Gyokeres will be on continuing his and Coventry’s good form as they look to push into those play-off places. They are back in action after the international break next week with a home game against Stoke City.

Firstly though, the number nine will hope to feature for his country against Azerbaijan on Monday night, although game time is hard to come by for the national team as Gyokeres competes with the likes of Alexander Isak, Dejan Kulusevksi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The verdict

Coventry's fans are no doubt bored with all the rumours surrounding Gyokeres as they’ve gone on for months, but it does highlight what an excellent player they have at their club.

Given his scoring record over the past two seasons, he was always going to be on the move this summer if the Sky Blues failed to go up, and that’s sure to be the case. In that scenario, all the club can do is make sure they hold out for a big fee, and anything north of £20m would be good business.

But, in the short-term for Coventry, it’s about reaching the play-offs and trying to go up - and Gyokeres will be key.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.