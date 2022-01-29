Fresh transfer update provided on Reading FC man amid exit links

Championship side Reading have rejected numerous offers for forward George Puscas and there’s now a high chance he will remain at the Select Car Leasing Stadium beyond Monday evening’s deadline, as per a Twitter update from journalist Emanuel Rosu.

The 25-year-old has struggled for goals in Berkshire so far this season, scoring just once in 24 league appearances and proving to be ineffective as a sole striker for Veljko Paunovic’s men.

With this, the Romanian likely to be one of the Royals’ highest earners as their record signing and with the club looking to cut costs, an exit initially looked possible this month with the forward being linked with multiple sides from across Europe this month.

Not only have Italian side Pisa registered their interest, but Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht were also thought to be interested in pursuing his signature.

However, Andy Carroll’s contract at the English side expired during this month and with the 33-year-old opting to join West Bromwich Albion, this may have played an instrumental part in Puscas’ future at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Lucas Joao’s return may also be a game-changer, with manager Paunovic opting to play two up top against Huddersfield Town last weekend, potentially allowing the 25-year-old to thrive alongside a forward partner.

Puscas therefore, looks set to remain at the club, with reporter Rosu revealing there is a ‘high chance’ he will stay put after seeing his current side reject multiple offers for his services.

The Verdict:

At this point, retaining him would probably be the best option for the second-tier side considering the lack of options they currently have in their forward department, so it’s no real surprise to hear they have rejected multiple offers for him.

Joao is also not guaranteed to stay fit with youngster Jahmari Clarke potentially not ready to make the step up regularly yet, so it would make little sense to cash in on him without a replacement coming in.

And even then, the Royals won’t have the freedom to spend money on an expensive forward, so letting him go at this stage makes little sense unless they can get one or two replacements through the door straight away.

In an ideal world, they probably would have cut their losses and got him off the wage bill due to the fact he hasn’t really thrived since his arrival in Berkshire back in the summer of 2019.

But at this stage and with 18 months still left on his contract, they may be able to afford to retain him until the summer transfer window comes along, although it’s not exactly guaranteed that clubs will return to make further offers.