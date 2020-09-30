Fresh transfer update emerges regarding Nottingham Forest’s Tiago Silva

Tiago Silva will not be announced as an Olympiacos player today, however a deal to bring the Nottingham Forest midfielder to Greece has been completed.

That’s according to Greek journalist Gerasimos Manolidis, who claims that a deal which will see Silva join Olympiacos is “secured”.

Manolidis previously reported that Silva would arrive in Athens on Wednesday to complete his move to Olympiacos, but that now doesn’t seem to be the case and a deal should be announced later this week.

Update.

Tiago Silva will not arrive today in Athens. Transfer from @NFFC to @olympiacosfc although is secured. As long as Mateus Reis doesn't sign with #OlympiacosFC, we have to keep in mind Yuri Ribeiro. #NFFC — Gerasimos Manolidis (@geramanolidis) September 30, 2020

It will mark the end to a year’s stay at the City Ground for Silva, who arrived on Trentside on a two-year deal from Feirense last summer.

The 27-year-old scored four goals and added four assists in a total of 47 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as Forest’s first-choice attacking midfielder ahead of Joao Carvalho.

Olympiacos midfielder Cafu is set to join Forest in a swap deal involving Silva, with the 27-year-old set to become Forest’s 13th signing of the summer.

The Verdict

This is a departure that is likely to annoy Forest fans.

After sending Joao Carvalho on loan to UD Almeria on Tuesday, Forest are now set to get rid of another creative midfielder, which is a bit of a risk considering they haven’t scored a single goal thus far this term.

Cafu may be a talented midfielder, but he seems to be a lot more defensive-minded, whereas Forest already have quite a lot of them kind of players at the club in Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Fouad Bachirou.