Fresh transfer update emerges on forward previously wanted by Nottingham Forest and Derby County

German side Schalke are said to be in talks with Nottingham Forest and Derby County transfer target Serdar Dursun according to Bild.

Dursun has been with Darmstadt 98 since 2018, and has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances in recent seasons, with that impressive run of form seemingly not going unnoticed.

Nottingham Forest and Derby County were both believed to be previously interested in a deal to sign the 29-year-old in the summer transfer window.

But for one reason or another, a move failed to materialise ahead of the 2020/21 season, and Dursun has gone on to continue his strong run of form in front of goal.

The forward has 19 goals to his name from his 30 appearances in all competitions this term, as Darmstadt 98 sit 12th in the 2.Bundesliga table.

Both Nottingham Forest and Derby County have struggled for a positive run of results for the majority of this year’s campaign. The Reds are currently sat 15th in the Championship table, whilst Wayne Rooney’s Derby County side are sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and just seven points clear of the relegation zone, as they head into their final five matches of the 2020/21 season.

Dursun and his Darmstadt 98 team-mates are set to return to action on Friday evening, when they take on SpVgg Greuther Furth, in what is certain to be a tricky test.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see if he does head to Schalke.

Nottingham Forest and Derby County could have had a striker in lethal form in their hands, but it seems as though Schalke have moved ahead of them in the race to sign Dursun.

It’s set to be an interesting few months ahead, with both Championship teams looking to strengthen their options in attacking positions ahead of the 2021/22 season.

He’s a player that could thrive in a team that are challenging for promotion into the Premier League, and both Forest and Derby will be hoping they can do just that next term.