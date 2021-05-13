Fresh transfer update emerges involving Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town

Birmingham City are said to have not made an offer for Huddersfield Town’s Alex Pritchard, with Birmingham Live revealing that Lee Bowyer is yet to meet the club’s board to discuss his budget and prospective transfer targets.

As reported by Last Word on Football earlier today, the Blues and Derby County are said to have a strong interest in signing the soon to be free agent once he departs from the Terriers this summer.

However that has been revealed to not be the case, with Bowyer yet to have got to that stage of his planning for next season as he looks to improve his current squad after a somewhat frantic end to their Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Pritchard’s departure from the the John Smith’s Stadium was announced a couple of days ago by the Yorkshire club and as a result of this, the 28-year-old will have much of the summer to consider his options.

The former Brentford man made 19 appearances for Carlos Corberan’s side this season across all competitions and failed to register a goal or an assist during that period.

He originally moved to the club back in January 2018 and made just north of 80 appearances for the Terriers.

The Verdict

I think Pritchard would be an interesting addition for the Blues but it is early days with regards to bringing players in, so it doesn’t surprise me that they haven’t made an approach for his services yet.

He has only just left Huddersfield and will doubt wish to take some weeks to mull over his options before deciding on where his future lies.

His career has somewhat faded in recent years and he is in need of a fresh start, with a move to St Andrew’s sure to be appealing in a lot of ways.

Bowyer has proved in the past that he can get the best out of players who have struggled at their previous clubs and he would surely be up for the task of getting the most out of Pritchard if the midfielder did indeed move to the Midlands this summer.