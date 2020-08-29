Fresh transfer update emerges in Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of EFL striker

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to match Callum Wilson’s wage demands according to The Express.

Spurs have been long-term admirers of signing the AFC Bournemouth forward, who is likely to attract significant transfer interest before the new season gets under way.

Bournemouth were relegated from the top-flight after a disappointing league campaign under the management of Eddie Howe, who has since left the club.

Jason Tindall is now in charge of the Cherries, and it seems likely that he could be in for a testing few weeks, as he looks to keep hold of his key players.

Wilson is certainly one of them, with the striker having netted 67 goals in his 187 appearances for Bournemouth, since arriving from Coventry City in 2014.

A fee is yet to be agreed between Spurs and Bournemouth for Wilson’s services, but they are reportedly willing to match his £75,000-per-week wage demands.

Bournemouth are set to get their new league campaign under way when they host Blackburn Rovers, in what could be a tricky test for the Cherries.

The Verdict:

It’s only a matter of time before he departs surely?

Wilson has already shown that he is more than capable of playing consistently to a high standard in the Premier League, and I think he’d be a solid option to have challenging Harry Kane for his starting spot.

Obviously Jose Mourinho’s side still need to agree a fee with Bournemouth for Wilson’s services, but it’s good to see they’re willing to match his wage demands.

This could prove to be a shrewd bit of transfer business by Spurs.