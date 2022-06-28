Fresh transfer twist emerges in West Brom’s pursuit of Derby County star in potential Sheffield United, Watford boost

West Bromwich Albion are not pursuing a move for Derby County winger Tom Lawrence despite being reported to be closing in on him, according to an update from Express and Star.

The 28-year-old looks likely to depart Pride Park on the expiration of his contract amid interest from elsewhere, with the Rams currently unable to offer him fresh terms to remain in the East Midlands.

Although David Clowes has been named preferred bidder, they are unable to get players tied down to new deals until a takeover goes through and with Lawrence set to become a free agent in just days, it remains to be seen whether his current side are able to offer him a fresh contract before another side swoops.

A return to a higher division looks likely with West Brom, league rivals Sheffield United and Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers all believed to be keeping tabs on his situation at this stage.

It previously looked as though Albion were going to come out on top in this race though with journalist Alan Nixon reporting last night that he was on the verge of arriving at The Hawthorns.

But the Express and Star believe they aren’t pursuing a move for the Welshman with manager Steve Bruce already having several options in this area at this stage.

The Verdict:

If this is true, the decision not to pursue Lawrence is probably a wise one because they already have quite a few options in this area and need to be focusing on other positions instead.

Already having Karlan Grant and Jed Wallace as likely starters on the wing, Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana are also available and with Bruce unlikely to be able to offload the latter this summer, the 61-year-old needs to try and get a tune from him.

Adam Reach is also an option if he remains in the Midlands along with Matt Phillips – and the Baggies need to be wary of potentially blocking the path of promising youngster Tom Fellows.

Other positions do need to be looked at though, with their central midfield potentially benefitting from one more option to give them an alternative option to Jake Livermore. This addition could also allow Quevin Castro to head out on loan, helping his development.

And a left-back would also be ideal if they can bring one in with Conor Townsend needing competition – and similar applies with Daryl Dike with Andy Carroll departing the club at the end of this month.