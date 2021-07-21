Fresh transfer opportunity emerges for Derby County with trial underway

Championship side Derby County have taken 29-year-old Tom Carroll on trial, according to the Derby Telegraph.

The central midfielder left fellow second-tier side Queens Park Rangers at the start of this month after failing to agree new terms at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – but could now potentially face his former side next term if he impresses on trial in the East Midlands.

Derby County made a major transfer breakthrough earlier this week when the EFL decided to relax the rules of the club’s transfer embargo, allowing the club to bring in five players as manager Wayne Rooney looks to address severe gaps in the Rams’ squad.

With the season just over a couple of weeks away, Derby are set to re-sign Curtis Davies and Andre Wisdom to address their centre-back crisis and are also set to offer Ravel Morrison a deal after impressing the Championship side’s boss.

Released Reading duo Sam Baldock and Sone Aluko are also in the East Midlands in a bid to win a contract, but their plans may have been scuppered by Carroll’s arrival with the limited number of players Rooney can recruit.

Although Aluko impressed many Derby fans in their friendly against Manchester United last weekend, some were less pleased with Baldock who didn’t cause a huge number of problems for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Verdict:

Tom Carroll made 22 appearances for Mark Warburton’s QPR side last season but has rarely played a full season of senior football since the start of his career, which is a major shame considering his previous potential.

His 2017/18 campaign in the Premier League with Swansea City showed how good he could be as a regular starter but he needs an opportunity to shine and with Derby’s limited squad depth in most areas, this is the club where he could make a real mark.

Carroll has played out wide and in his more natural position in the middle of the park throughout his playing career.

And after the departure of fellow central midfielder George Edmundson, this would be a cheap replacement for the former loanee if he signs on at Pride Park.