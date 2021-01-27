Fresh transfer interest emerges in Bristol City player as deadline edges closer

Egyptian side Pyramids FC are interesting in making a surprise move to sign Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou, according to Sky Sports’ transfer live blog (14:29pm).

Following his move from French outfit Angers in 2017, the Senegalese international has become a cult hero at Ashton Gate, and has finished as the Robins’ top goalscorer in each of the previous two seasons.

Diedhiou has continued his excellent form in front of goal this term, netting eight times in all competitions, including the opener in the FA Cup at Millwall on Saturday which took his recent tally to five goals in as many matches.

However, Diedhiou’s Bristol City contract expires at the end of the season, and if he doesn’t sign fresh terms in the coming months, the Robins risk losing his on a free in the summer.

And therefore, Pyramids are interesting in bringing the 28-year-old to the Egyptian Premier League, although Sky Sports believe that City are demanding more than £2 million for the frontman.

The Verdict

This is a classic case of a player entering the final six months of his deal.

Diedhiou remains one of Bristol City’s best player, and their most likely source of goals, so they’d obviously not want to sell him this month.

However, with Diedhiou still not signing a new contract, it becomes a financial decision, meaning City might essentially have to sell him this month in order to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign.