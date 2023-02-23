Fresh transfer development shared offering Middlesbrough transfer hope in pursuit of Wolves player

Wolves are likely to let Ryan Giles leave the club in the summer if they retain their Premier League status this season.

The left-back is currently on loan at Middlesbrough and has made himself a regular for Michael Carrick’s in-form side, featuring in every game this season and contributing an impressive seven assists.

Therefore, it’s no surprise reports stated that Boro are trying to sign Giles on a permanent basis.

And, it appears they could have some joy on that front, as The Athletic journalist Steve Madeley claimed that a departure is likely to be on the cards from Molineux for the 23-year-old – providing Wolves don’t go down.

“Dion Sanderson and Giles have spent quite a bit of time out on loan, and if Wolves saw them as Premier League players they would have had a chance by now. If Wolves stay up, I imagine they will be loaned out again or sold.”

Julen Lopetegui’s men are only three points above the relegation zone ahead of a game at Fulham on Friday night.

The verdict

With Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno at Wolves, unfortunately for Giles it’s an area of the pitch where they’re well stocked and with two exciting players who are younger than him.

So, it makes sense that unless Wolves do go down then Giles is going to find it hard to get game time, which is great news for Middlesbrough.

Carrick will be keen to get a deal done, you would think whether Boro are in the Premier League or the Championship, and it’s one that could certainly happen in the summer.

