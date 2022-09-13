Fresh transfer development shared as Reading face battle to land free agent

Andy Carroll has rejected the chance to join Iranian outfit Tractor SC as he considers his next move amid links to Reading.

The striker left West Brom in the summer and has been on the lookout for a new club since, and it had been suggested that he would secure a return to the Royals.

However, there is still interest from the player elsewhere, with the Daily Mail revealing that Tractor SC had offered the former England international a £20,000 a week one-year contract.

Yet, the update confirms that Carroll has turned that down as he considers his next move, which is obviously good news for Paul Ince as he looks to bring the player in.

With Yakou Meite injured, the Reading chief only has Shane Long and Lucas Joao as the senior attacking options, so he had been keen to bring in a new attacker but the club have had restrictions all summer in terms of who they could sign.

Carroll had a short spell with the Berkshire outfit last season, scoring two goals in eight games before joining the Baggies.

The verdict

This is obviously good news for Reading as Carroll would bring a lot to the team and the fact he has turned down what is a good offer means he is more likely to join the Royals.

Of course, you would still imagine that he has other options, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Either way, a decision should be fairly imminent as Carroll will want this sorted quickly to allow him to build fitness before making an impact after the international break.

