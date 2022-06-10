Fresh transfer development shared as Bristol City seek to solve key position ahead of next season

Bristol City are not expected to sign Fraser Horsfall, although Robbie Cundy does now look set to commit his future to the club.

Nigel Pearson has been very busy since the season finished as he looks to put his own mark on the Robins squad ahead of the 22/23 campaign.

And, one particular area that has required a few big decisions is centre-back. It had been claimed that Bristol City were keen on Horsfall, who is set to be a free agent when his deal with Northampton expires in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, there were doubts about the future of Cundy, as he was in a similar situation as his contract was running down.

However, reporter Gregor MacGregor provided a fresh update on the Robins’ stance on the pair this afternoon.

“Update: understand it’s no-go on Horsfall, and that Cundy is edging closer to signing a new deal.”

Pearson has already identified several out of contract players in recent weeks, with Kane Wilson set to follow Mark Sykes and Kal Naismith in arriving at Ashton Gate.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that it’s good news for Bristol City that Cundy is closing in on a new deal as he has been a decent player and still has an important role in the squad.

With Horsfall, he would’ve been a smart addition on a free transfer but the reality is that it would be a risk in bringing him in considering he was playing in League Two last season.

He is sure to have plenty of other offers, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.