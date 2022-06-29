Fresh Tottenham Hotspur transfer stance emerges as move for Middlesbrough star stalls

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur could potentially pull out of the race for Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence soon if they don’t reach a breakthrough soon in their quest to land him, according to Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 21-year-old looks likely to leave the Riverside Stadium this summer after impressing at former loan side Nottingham Forest last term, appearing as one of the first names on the teamsheet for Steve Cooper’s men and playing a key part in their promotion-winning campaign.

Although Chris Wilder may have been prepared to utilise him in normal circumstances, the emergence of Isaiah Jones could mean Spence wouldn’t even get into Boro’s starting lineup.

However, they extended his contract last summer prior to the England youth international linking up with Forest and with this, they are in a position to demand a sizeable fee for his services.

At this stage, it seems as though Spurs and Boro are still apart in their valuation of the 21-year-old, even with the former’s boss Antonio Conte instructing officials in the English capital to do everything they can to get a deal over the line.

They could pull out of the race soon though – and have made their position clear to the Championship side according to insider Jones.

He said: “One source is telling me that Spurs could back out of the Spence deal if things don’t start moving the way they want.

“They have fall-back plans so it’s not like they will wait for him at all costs.

“I understand they have made that clear to Boro so this feels like a key time for this deal to start moving.”

Football League World understands a return to the City Ground is not out of the question yet.

The Verdict:

Ideally, Boro need to get a deal agreed as quickly as possible to allow Wilder to secure some of his top targets because it would be difficult to see the Teesside’s board spending a huge amount without certainty that a big fee is arriving for Spence.

He seems destined to leave the Riverside in the coming months as well, so having him in and around the first-team squad may not be beneficial with the wing-back’s mind potentially elsewhere at this stage.

Having two years left on his existing deal, this window is the perfect time to sell him and they have the license to do so with Jones a great option to have on the right-hand side, with Darnell Fisher also potentially able to make a contribution at some point.

Keeping him seems futile at this stage because it would be difficult to see him putting pen to paper on fresh terms on Teesside and even if they were to get promoted at the end of next season, there are no guarantees he would sign a new deal.

They can’t afford to lose out on big money for him with financial restrictions to remain within – so it would be a huge shock if he didn’t make a move away – though it’s currently unclear where he will end up.