Tony Mowbray still doesn’t know if he will be in charge of the club next season despite doing a fine job since his arrival earlier this season.

Will Tony Mowbray leave Sunderland?

The 59-year-old was named as Alex Neil’s successor back in August, and he built a stylish Black Cats side that would go on to finish in the top six, although they lost in the play-offs over two legs to Luton Town.

Nevertheless, fans were delighted with the progress that has been made under Mowbray, and it’s worth noting that he had to deal with a lengthy injury list.

Therefore, it was a surprise to see reports emerge suggesting he could be replaced this summer, with Francesco Farioli thought to be in the frame.

Whilst that talk has cooled recently, and there were conflicting claims indicating Mowbray would stay, Football Insider has stated that Mowbray’s future remains unclear.

“Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is still waiting to hear if the club wants him in charge for next season. Mowbray and his assistant Mark Venus are in the dark about the club’s plans, despite leading the club to a sixth-place finish in the Championship this term.

“It is believed director of football Kristjaan Speakman has been sounding out a Turkish managerial candidate to replace the former Blackburn Rovers boss.”

It’s set to be a very busy summer for whoever is in charge of the Stadium of Light, as the Black Cats will expect to be active in the market, as they look to replace the influential Amad Diallo who was on loan from Manchester United.

Sunderland need to make a quick decision

This uncertainty is not good for anyone connected to Sunderland, and, in truth, it doesn’t reflect well on the board if Mowbray still doesn’t even know if he’s going to be in charge moving forward. Given the work he has done, keeping him seems a no-brainer, and the fans are totally on board with him.

So, replacing him would be a massive risk, but either way, decisions need to be made swiftly because pre-season will come around soon enough and it’s going to be a very busy summer for the Black Cats.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but all Sunderland fans will be hoping that Mowbray does get a chance to build on the brilliant start he has had on Wearside.