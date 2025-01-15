A fresh update has emerged in the transfer saga involving Leicester City's Tom Cannon, who is wanted by the Championship duo of Sheffield United and Sunderland.

That is because, according to GiveMeSport, the hierarchy at Cannon's former club, Everton, have discussed the possibility of lining up an offer for the Foxes forward, just days after David Moyes was installed in the hotseat at Goodison Park for the second time.

However, the two sides currently in the thick of the promotion race in the second tier alongside Leeds United and Burnley may have received a welcome boost in their respective pursuits, as the expectancy is that the man, who was recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City on Wednesday morning, is more likely to return to the second tier at present.

Related Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland AFC set to face blow in Rangers FC transfer race The Championship duo have seemingly missed out on a move for Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo after submitting enquiries

Everton hold discussions over Tom Cannon pursuit amid Sheffield United, Sunderland competition

Cannon's form at the Bet365 Stadium under the trio of Steven Schumacher, Narcis Pelach and Mark Robins has made him a hot commodity, scoring nine times in 22 Championship appearances for Stoke, who continue to be plagued with inconsistency in many ways.

The Blades and Black Cats have been continuously linked with a move for the striker who returned to form after a distinct lack of game-time in Leicester's title-winning season last term.

Foxes boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy didn't rule out the possibility of a recall or stay in Staffordshire prior to the confirmation of Cannon's loan spell being cut-short, whilst the promotion rivals had started, and continue a bidding war with one another.

It was initially revealed that Chris Wilder's side had placed a £7m bid on the table to acquire the 22-year-old, before Alan Nixon reported that Sunderland were looking to offer £13m for a permanent deal if they were promoted to the Premier League, as they look to sign the forward on a temporary basis.

However, it was then stated by Nixon on Wednesday morning that United had matched such figures with a £10m + £3m bid, and that the recently taken-over South Yorkshire outfit could offer Cannon more lucrative personal terms.

And, whilst the ball is said to be in the striker's court as both bids are set to be accepted, the Toffees have now thrown their hat into the ring as Moyes looks to add further strength in-depth behind the misfiring duo of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto, who have netted just three Premier League goals between them.

Cannon made just four competitive appearances for Everton after coming through the academy ranks at Finch Farm, before being sold to Leicester for a reported £7.5m fee in the summer of 2023.

Sheffield United and Sunderland will be boosted by expectancy of Tom Cannon developments

Whilst a chance to return to Merseyside ahead of a pivotal period in Everton's short and long-term future, with the move to Bramley Moore Dock just months away, normally a head-turner, the Championship rivals will be boosted by the fact that Cannon is still expected to return to the second tier.

Championship Table (as of 15/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 29 53 2 Burnley 26 22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 19 52 4 Sunderland 26 17 50 5 Middlesbrough 26 11 41 6 West Brom 26 11 40

A record of 19 goals and three assists in 55 games at this level for Preston North End, Stoke and Leicester is more-than ideal in the short-term for both Wilder and Regis Le Bris, who have struggled when it comes to strength in-depth in their own attacking departments across varying periods of the season.

Sunderland haven't been afraid to flex their financial muscle, as there is an agreement in place with AS Roma for the loan acquisition of playmaker, Enzo Le Fee, and that deal could be made permanent for a figure north of £16m if the Black Cats return to the top flight for the first time in eight years.

Meanwhile, Cannon's addition would be a massive boost to the Blades, who will be looking to signal their ambitions under COH Sports, although some supporters have raised eyebrows over the potential eight-figure payment.

Either way, with this transfer saga showing no signs of letting up, it will be intriguing to see the striker's final call ahead of a big period for all involved.