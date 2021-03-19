Fresh timeline given for arrival of new Portsmouth boss

Danny Cowley looks set to be appointed as Portsmouth’s new manager today and will be in the dugout for the game against promotion rivals Ipswich Town on Saturday, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Kenny Jackett was sacked after Pompey’s EFL Trophy final defeat to Salford City last weekend and it seems his permanent placement is set to be in the job less than a week later.

Cowley emerged as one of the frontrunners to take charge at Fratton Park early on and it is understood that his appointment is now very close.

According to Crook, the 42-year-old coach looks set to be announced officially today and Pompey’s new management team will be in the dugout for their game against Ipswich on Saturday.

With the League One club three points back from the top six, tomorrow’s game looks an ideal opportunity to close the gap on the play-off places and make a statement by beating a promotion rival.

Cowley won a number of promotions during his time at Lincoln City and has been out of a job since leaving Huddersfield Town late last season.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for Pompey fans.

The club have moved fast to find a replacement for Jackett and it seems Cowley’s arrival will be announced today, meaning he will be in place for the game against Ipswich.

Winning that game and ending the club’s five-game winless run would be the perfect way to start the new era at Fratton Park and with that in mind, continued delays to the confirmation of the new boss is the last thing they need.