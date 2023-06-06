Despite an array of Premier League interest, nothing has been advanced regarding the James Ward-Prowse transfer saga, as per Football Insider.

Ward-Prowse has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation following Southampton's relegation to the Championship, and he emerged as a premium beacon of light in an otherwise dismal campaign with 11 goals and five assists across all competitions.

This outlay means there is little surprise that the 28-year-old has admirers higher up, and though he is primed to eventually depart from the south coast after over a decade of service, the bidding war still appears in its early stages and there has been minimal concrete movement for his exit.

Ward-Prowse is said to be taking time out before making an outright decision as he assesses his options on the table, and which one yields the most benefit to his career.

Who is interested in James Ward-Prowse?

Tottenham and West Ham have both been credited with interest in the England international, among other clubs.

Indeed, the London duo have surfaced as front-runners in the widely-contested race for his signature, but at the moment at least, it seems as though they will have to bide their time.

Understandably, however, they will doubtlessly wish to acquire Ward-Prowse sooner rather than later, hence why they are believed to be accelerating their interest in the coming weeks.

How long is left Ward-Prowse's current deal?

Ward-Prowse still has three years remaining on his current contract after agreeing a fresh deal two years prior, so Southampton will be able to play hardball and negotiate on their own terms without the impending fear of him running down his contract just yet and leaving for nothing, which often proves to be the case with players seeking the exit door.

This will work in their favour as clubs also tend to snipe quality players at relegated teams for a snip of what their price would typically be, but Southampton have the luxury of driving a hard bargain holding out for a significant fee, with their asking price said to be £50m, according to 90min.

Where should Ward-Prowse move?

Although West Ham may well appear a sensible option, Tottenham seems the best place for Ward-Prowse to further his career.

Sure enough, the recent appointment of Ange Postecoglou could yet prove to swing the pendulum regarding their long-term pursuit, but they are nonetheless in dire need of a creative force in midfield, a profile that has felt absent ever since the departure of Christian Eriksen over three years ago.

And while Southampton's asking price does represent hefty expenditure in isolation for a club who often operate under a more stringent financial situation as opposed to their top-six counterparts, £50m is far from an outrageous figure for a player of Ward-Prowse's technical expertise and pedigree, and he would be able to cope with the unique demands of playing European football too having featured prominently during Southampton's impressive Europa League campaign in 2016/17.

Barring the talismanic brilliance of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, they also lack a distribution of goals across the squad and after the forward duo, their top scorer was Rodrigo Bentancur with five strikes, though he has been unavailable since February with a serious ligament injury.

Ward-Prowse offers a goalscoring presence from midfield, which is a truly premium asset to have, and he has found the back of the net nine and 10 times respectively in the previous two Premier League seasons.

It would make further sense due to the potential International benefits on offer. At the prime age of 28 now, Ward-Prowse will want to be featuring regularly for England and furthering on the 11 caps he has earned since debuting in 2017, and given Gareth Southgate's well-known habit to call up players who are playing week in, week out at leading top flight clubs, moving to north London could well help him to become a key function in the Three Lions' system.