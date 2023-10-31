The push to get Reading FC out of the hands of absent Chinese businessman Dai Yongge is increasingly, with another individual seemingly coming to the table over the weekend in the form of Mike Ashley.

However, just when things look to be potentially on the up, more bad news arrives in the form of yet another winding-up petition.

It was revealed earlier on Tuesday that HMRC had issued the club with a second petition of the year after the Royals missed yet another date to pay their tax bills, but the first one was dismissed after the bill was cleared by Yongge.

With ever-growing uncertainty over the future of the club, a new bid has arrived at the table of Yongge - although it's unlikely to be accepted.

What is the latest on a potential takeover of Reading FC?

The latest update is that a consortium that has already declared their interest in purchasing Reading has come back to the table with a fresh offer.

That is according to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, who says that a colleague of his in the form of Alan Myers has reported that Genevra Associates, an investment company based in Luxembourg, have submitted a revised bid to the club.

Genevra had already submitted an offer a few weeks ago for Reading, but that was in-turn rejected by Yongge, even though the company claimed their offer was that of a significant one.

Interestingly though, Genevra did add former Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al-Hammad to their team recently before their bid for Reading was made public - Al-Hammad was of course part of the Bahraini ownership which guided the Latics to promotion from League One in 2022, but within a year had relegated them back to the third tier amid various financial issues.

Per Thomas' tweet though, it appears that Genevra are once again going to fail due to Yongge's valuation of the club, and that other interested parties are potentially waiting on the club going into administration to make offers for a more reasonable price.

Thomas has described the likelihood of Reading going into administration following the latest winding-up order as increasing, and it may only be a matter of time before the club is taken out of Yongge's hands.

Is Mike Ashley going to submit an offer for Reading FC?

The main talking point from the last few days at the Select Car Leasing Stadium though is Mike Ashley's apparent interest in the club.

The former Newcastle United owner, who grew up in nearby Buckinghamshire, had his helicopters land at the Royals' stadium complex on Sunday morning, and it appeared that his associates were taking a look around the club.

Sky Sports soon reported that Ashley was exploring potential investment in the club, but it now remains to be seen as to whether an offer will go on the table from the 59-year-old businessman.

The other party that appears to be most interested is William Storey, the controversial businessman that has made his keenness to purchase the club very public.

Doubts have emerged though over his own bid, with the BBC's Tim Dellor reporting recently through intel high up at Reading that Storey will not be the next owner.