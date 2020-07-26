Fresh Sunderland takeover update emerges as Stewart Donald makes decision

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald is keen to finalise the club’s sale before the start of the new season after he agreed a period of exclusivity for one of the prospective buyers, according to the Northern Echo.

Donald has previously confessed he is ‘desperate’ to sell the club following a two-year stint at the Stadium of Light helm, with the businessman having told the BBC last week that he has now put a £37.6million price tag on the League One outfit.

It has now emerged that the club’s majority shareholder is holding exclusive talks with one interested party, but their identity is shrouded in mystery with it being believed that discussions with the likes of Mark Campbell and William Storey are on hold.

The long-winded nature of the process means there are still plenty of details to be finalised before a deal can be completed, with Donald reportedly yet to agree an official fee with the party ahead of the club’s potential sale before the season’s start date in mid-September.

Sunderland will be desperate to see this deal finalised well before their 2020/21 League One campaign kicks off, with the north-east outfit likely to be gunning for promotion following their eighth-placed finish this term which saw them miss out on a play-off spot.

Can you name every Sunderland top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

1 of 13 Who was the top scorer in all competitions in the current campaign that was cut short? Lynden Gooch Chris Maguire Luke O'Nien Charlie Wyke

The Verdict

This can be considered a promising development for Sunderland with the period of exclusivity suggesting talks are progressing well, but the uncertainty surrounding the identity of the potential buyer will inevitably leave some Black Cats fans feeling slightly sceptical.

The current situation at Wigan is clear evidence of how a takeover move can go terribly wrong for a club, and this means Sunderland fans can perhaps be excused for wanting more clarity over the prospective deal before reaching a full conclusion on it.

However, it is in the club’s best interest for Donald to finalise his sale in the near future following his underwhelming spell as majority shareholder, and it would represent a positive step forward for the club if this deal can be completed within the next month or so.