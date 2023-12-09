Highlights Sunderland has identified Musa Drammeh as a potential signing for the upcoming transfer window.

Drammeh has shown promising form as a forward for Sevilla's B-team, scoring five goals in 13 league games.

While Drammeh could be a long-term asset for the club, Sunderland should also consider signing an experienced Championship forward to lead the line and ensure immediate impact.

Right now, there appears to be plenty of business the likes of Director of Football Kristjaan Speakman to attend to off the field at Sunderland.

The immediate priority for the Black Cats will of course, be finding a replacement for Tony Mowbray, who was relieved of his duties as the club's manager on Monday night, after 15 months in charge.

But beyond that, it is also just a matter of weeks until the January transfer window opens again, and the club will need to have the right preparations in place, to ensure they complete the appropriate deals, that allow them to remain competitive in the Championship play-off race for the whole season.

That will no doubt apply to incomings in particular, and it seems as though Sunderland have now identified one potential target for when the market reopens, in the form of Musa Drammeh.

According to recent reports from Sports Illustrated, Sunderland have recently joined the race to sign Drammeh from Sevilla.

It is thought that the Black Cats have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old, who has produced some eye-catching form this season.

Drammeh has scored five goals and provided two assists in 13 league games for Sevilla's B-team this season, and is now said to be pushing for a place in their senior side.

As a result, it certainly seems as though the forward has the potential to be an exciting signing for the Black Cats, should they complete a deal for him come January.

The 22-year-old's record certainly suggests he knows how to make an impact in front of goal, and the fact he is now pushing for a place in the first-team with a club competing at the top-flight of Spanish football, suggests there are signs he has the potential to go a long way in the game.

Consequently, Drammeh could well become a useful long-term asset for Sunderland, if they were to secure a deal to bring him to the Stadium of Light.

But even if they do manage that, there does seem to be an argument that they simply have to be looking at other options to boost their centre forward ranks with, come the January transfer window.

Sunderland need an experienced Championship forward to lead the line

While there can be no denying that Drammeh would have a chance to become a useful signing for Sunderland in the long run, it would surely also be a risk to rely on him to fire them to a top six spot this season.

Given he is yet to play at a higher level than the third-tier of Spanish football, it would be a big ask for the 22-year-old to suddenly make the step-up and immediately be a key man for the Black Cats, in a league as intense and demanding as the Championship.

Indeed, the Black Cats currently have a number of centre forward options in their ranks in a similar mould to the Sevilla prospect.

While those are undoubtedly exciting young prospects, they arrived at the club in the summer with little experience in the Championship prior to this season.

Since then, those individuals have struggled to get the goals the Black Cats need this season, with the club relying on goals from other areas to keep them in the promotion race, something they should not be doing given the obvious main job of a centre forward, is to get those goals.

Sunderland centre forward's record in the Championship - as per Transfermarkt Player Championship Appearances Championship Goals Championship Assists Nazriy Rusyn 9 0 1 Mason Burstow 11 0 1 Eliezer Mayenda 4 0 0 Luis Semedo 13 0 0

If therefore, Drammeh was to be the only new striker to be brought in to the Stadium of Light in January, his similarities in terms of age and experience with those who have found it hard to make an impact in front of goal this season, mean there would be no guarantee he could make the required impact immediately either.

Consequently, it seems that even if Sunderland do move for the young Sevilla forward in January, they will also have to move for a more senior option at that point, who does have some record of getting goals at this level.

That way, not only can Sunderland be more confident about the threat they ought to be able to pose on the pitch, but they will also have a better chance of keeping morale high among their passionate and potentially crucial fanbase.

With that in mind, while these links with Drammeh may be the start of Sunderland's search for a striker in January, they cannot afford for this to be the end of that hunt either.