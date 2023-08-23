Sunderland have been very active in this transfer window, but as the clock ticks down, they are still searching for new additions.

The Black Cats picked up their first win of the campaign on Saturday as they beat Rotherham United 2-1.

That was the first moment of this season that Sunderland supporters had something to cheer about, but they will hope that can continue as the season goes on.

One concern the club and manager Tony Mowbray have heading into the final week of the transfer window is their lack of options at the top end of the pitch.

Ross Stewart’s continued absence and the fact Luis Semedo is still trying to adapt to a new country and league have made Sunderland’s pursuit of a new striker all the more important.

Fulham striker Jay Stansfield seems one individual the club are looking at and according to the Sunderland Echo, Sunderland have held talks about signing the forward.

What is the latest on Jay Stansfield’s current situation at Sunderland?

The Fulham forward enjoyed a very impressive loan spell at League One side Exeter City last season, which doesn’t seem to have gone unnoticed.

The 20-year-old is said to be available for a loan move in the remaining days of the window if the right opportunity comes about. Stansfield has only one year remaining on his Fulham contract, but the club does have the option to extend it by another 12 months.

While on loan at Exeter City, Stansfield scored nine goals and recorded eight assists in 39 games in all competitions.

That form has seemingly made him an attractive signing for some Championship clubs in this transfer window.

It was first revealed by Football League World that Sunderland had an interest in the young forward, with the likes of QPR and Millwall also keen.

It was further added by Darren Witcoop, that Sunderland and QPR are the teams pushing the hardest to sign the 20-year-old, as Fulham are keen for him to play at a higher level than League One this time.

It has now been confirmed by the Sunderland Echo, that Sunderland have indeed held talks about signing the player, as he is one of the options discussed.

What has Marco Silva said about Jay Stansfield’s future at Fulham?

It seems that as there is interest in the forward, Stansfield is likely going to complete a temporary move away from Craven Cottage in what remains in this window, but only if it is right for the player and the club.

Speaking about the possibility of Stansfield going out on loan before the window closes at the end of this month, Fulham manager Marcos Silva told West London Sport: “It is a good sign that all these clubs, and they are good Championship clubs, want Jay.

“It is good for his confidence. He is a fantastic boy; we all love him at this football club. I know he wants to play football and to be on the pitch every single weekend and in every single match.

“We are going to take a decision for him, but it depends on our market as well and our squad. It is up to us to decide whether he should go out and play games week in week out.

“Even if it was in a lower division for eight months at Exeter, he has come back stronger and grown as a football player.

“But it is important for us where he plays. We don’t want to put him at just any club. He needs to go to a club that play in a certain way, that is important for us as well.

“I am in contact with him every day, I know what he would like to happen but let’s see what is best for the club as well.”