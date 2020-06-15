Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Fresh start for everyone’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to potential high-profile departure

According to the Northern Echo, Sunderland are ready to listen to offers for Will Grigg this summer, as the striker’s future at the Stadium of Light remains uncertain.

Phil Parkinson will be eager to reshape and strengthen his squad this summer, after missing out promotion for the second year running.

As another season in League One beckons, Sunderland are reportedly ready to let Will Grigg leave this summer, in order to free up wages and raise funds ahead of a transfer overhaul.

Grigg has been a hugely underwhelming signing for Sunderland since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2019. The striker joined the club for a reported fee of £4m, following Josh Maja’s departure to Bordeaux.

Despite being a prolific goalscorer in League One for Wigan, Grigg has failed to make an impact at the Stadium of Light, scoring eight goals in 49 appearances for the Black Cats.

This season, the Northern Ireland international has started only eight league matches, scoring only three goals across all competitions.

Now, it is claimed by the Northern Echo that the club are willing to listen to offers for Grigg this summer, with the striker’s future on Wearside looking far from certain.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland fans’ reactions to this potential departure…


