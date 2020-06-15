‘Fresh start for everyone’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to potential high-profile departure

According to the Northern Echo, Sunderland are ready to listen to offers for Will Grigg this summer, as the striker’s future at the Stadium of Light remains uncertain.

Phil Parkinson will be eager to reshape and strengthen his squad this summer, after missing out promotion for the second year running.

As another season in League One beckons, Sunderland are reportedly ready to let Will Grigg leave this summer, in order to free up wages and raise funds ahead of a transfer overhaul.

Grigg has been a hugely underwhelming signing for Sunderland since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2019. The striker joined the club for a reported fee of £4m, following Josh Maja’s departure to Bordeaux.

Despite being a prolific goalscorer in League One for Wigan, Grigg has failed to make an impact at the Stadium of Light, scoring eight goals in 49 appearances for the Black Cats.

This season, the Northern Ireland international has started only eight league matches, scoring only three goals across all competitions.

Now, it is claimed by the Northern Echo that the club are willing to listen to offers for Grigg this summer, with the striker’s future on Wearside looking far from certain.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland fans’ reactions to this potential departure…

Hasn’t really worked out fresh start for everyone recruiting is going to be important and must improve if we are going to mount a serious challenge next season — Josh Gibson (@JoshGib76204214) June 15, 2020

Imagine having niall quinn running onto through balls, i feel sorty for the guy cos we havent played to his strengths, mind thats not to say his attitude hasn’t been appalling since hes cane either! — Jonny Young (@jonny8686) June 15, 2020

Bout as useful as a blob with a hole in……. I bid ten Bob. — Gee (@Gee_Lang17) June 15, 2020

Not just his fault for being a terrible signing so far, barely gets the service that he needs. — kyle little (@kylelittle5) June 15, 2020

There are two problems. A) Donald pockets the money and takes more out of the club B) Coton is involved with recruitment — Sunderland Fan (@FulwellEnderFTM) June 15, 2020

If 1 transfer sums up our custodians time here this is it, a gamble that hasnt paid off and will end up costing the club millions — Steven Elliott (@ElliottSAFC) June 15, 2020

Pointless signing. Didn’t play to his strengths. Long ball to him didn’t work. — BDavis (@widda_89) June 15, 2020

I’m not even going to claim he’s the worst we have ever had because the list is so long now I could never remember them all, I’ll just stick him in the ever growing bracket of useless. I’m sure he will also join the list of ex players still being paid after leaving the club 😡 — D.W. (@davidsafcftm) June 15, 2020

Who the hell would want him? — PeilAyr (@PeilAyr) June 15, 2020

Always struck me as someone with loads of hype not much product — Grammy Borthwick (@grammykaisayr63) June 15, 2020