Fresh Sheffield Wednesday transfer stance emerges on senior player

Sheffield Wednesday now look set to keep hold of Josh Windass – despite fierce interest from Argentinian outfit Atletico Talleres for his services, according to the Sheffield Star.

Surprise interest in the 28-year-old emerged, with Talleres, a top flight team from Argentina and managed by the forward’s former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha, declaring their intentions to bring Windass to the club.

Two bids have now been tabled for Windass’s services, but both have been turned down by the Owls hierarchy, with Argentinian reporter Cesar Luis Merlo stating that despite Talleres’ keenness to sign the son of Dean Windass, the valuations remain far apart with Wednesday unwilling to let him go.

Now, Talleres look set to move on to other targets, per The Star, which would shatter a potential dream move to South America for Windass, with Darren Moore and Dejphon Chansiri having zero intentions of cashing in on the player, despite having just a year left on his contract.

Despite a plethora of strikers being linked with moves to Hillsborough, including Michael Smith, Jayden Stockley and Mallik Wilks, any additions are set to come in alongside Windass and not as a replacement.

The Verdict

If Windass can keep fit, then retaining his services will be big for Wednesday.

However, it’s also a case of Darren Moore being able to get Windass’ head back in the game, as reports have suggested he’s really keen on making the move to Argentina.

That looks to be off the table now, unless Talleres significantly up their offer, so Windass will have to get his head down and help fire Wednesday to promotion in the final year of his contract.

Wednesday risk losing out on making money on Windass considering he will likely now leave on a free next summer, but it appears a gamble Dejphon Chansiri is willing to take.