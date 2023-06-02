Sheffield United are monitoring Wolves’ Conor Coady this summer, and it’s thought the defender will leave Molineux on a permanent basis in the window.

Will Sheffield United sign Conor Coady?

The centre-back has just spent the season on loan with Everton, with the Toffees having the option to sign the England international for just £4.5m. However, with Coady struggling to establish himself as a regular under Sean Dyche, they didn’t take it up.

Therefore, Coady will return to Wolves this summer, where he has another two years on his contract.

However, he could be on the move again in the coming weeks, as Football Insider revealed that he is on the Blades’ radar as Paul Heckingbottom plans for their return to the Premier League. Crucially, they add that Wanderers are open to a sale.

With Julen Lopetegui having gone with a back four since his appointment at Wolves, Coady could struggle for game time, whilst the Black Country outfit are hoping to shift players this summer to deal with any FFP issues that could be on the horizon.

It has been reported that Sheffield United will have a restricted budget this summer, so they will be on the lookout for cheap deals, meaning Coady will fit the bill at the supposed price.

The 30-year-old would take little time to adapt to life at Bramall Lane, as he is a specialist in the middle of a back three, which is the formation that the Blades play. Plus, he had a year on loan at the club earlier in his career.

Coady moving to Sheffield United would suit all parties

This is a potential deal that would seem to suit everyone. Firstly, Wolves need to sell, and if Lopetegui continues with a back four, it’s unlikely the player will get a look in, so he would need to move to get more game time.

Meanwhile, for the Blades, they need defensive reinforcements. Even though John Egan doesn’t need replacing, he could be shifted to a different centre-back role if Coady did arrive. Either way, they need depth, and bringing in someone with the mentality of the Wolves man could help the group.

Finally, at the price suggested, he fits into Sheffield United’s budget. So, overall, Coady ticks a lot of boxes for the Blades, and it will be interesting to see how this develops, as the deal is there to be done.