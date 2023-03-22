Dozy Mmobuosi’s proposed takeover of Sheffield United is not going to be approved by the EFL.

It’s no secret that the Nigerian businessman has been in talks to buy the Blades for the past few months, but it still hasn’t been signed off. The Football League confirmed in February that they wanted more answers from Mmobuosi in regard to this potential deal, which has delayed the process further.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Mmobuosi since, with some claiming that he doesn’t have the finances to get this done. However, he insists that’s not the case, and it was revealed earlier this week that he had hired Deloitte to audit his companies.

Yet, in a fresh update, reporter Osasu Obayiuwana has suggested on Twitter that Mmobuosi’s deal for the Blades is not going to be finalised, meaning they will have to look elsewhere for new owners.

“So, this is the situation with the Sheffield United, Dozy Mmobuosi takeover bid: The EFL is going for the classic fudge - they will not say that they are turning the bid down, but they are not going to approve it either. The club needs another credible takeover bid, ASAP.”

With the speculation having gone on for much of 2023, Paul Heckingbottom won’t let this distract the team ahead of what is a massive month ahead for the Blades. They are in a battle for automatic promotion with Middlesbrough as they seek a return to the Premier League, whilst they also face champions Manchester City as they look for a place in the FA Cup final.

The verdict

This is not the news that Sheffield United fans would’ve wanted as they need a conclusion to this, and this indicates that it will just keep running. If this update is spot on, the takeover is not going to happen and that will leave the club back at square one.

Of course, with Prince Abdullah desperate for a sale, they really could do with something getting sorted ahead of the new season. Regardless of what division the Blades are in, it’s going to be a huge summer as plenty of players are facing uncertain futures, and it will be intriguing to see what happens.

Hopefully more concrete updates will be shared in the coming days, as this is not what the club needs, but the good thing is that Heckingbottom and the team have shown they remain focused, and it won’t distract them from what is a massive month in April.

