Dozy Mmobuosi has taken a ‘step closer’ to becoming the new owner of Sheffield United as a full review of his finances has shown he has the funds to do the deal.

What's the situation with Dozy Mmobuosi and Sheffield United?

It was revealed earlier this year that the Nigerian businessman was keen on purchasing the Championship side, with current Blades' owner Prince Abdullah open to offers for the club. However, despite Mmobuosi having a company worth billions, there have been contrasting claims about whether he does actually have the finance to get this over the line.

These doubts were strengthened when the EFL released a statement that explained they will need more answers from the prospective owner before they sanction the sale of the Yorkshire club.

Yet, in a fresh update shared today, the Times state that the deal has progressed following a positive financial report about Mmobuosi that was conducted independently.

“Mmobuosi, whose company Tingo mobile was last year valued at $7.6 billion (£6.17 billion), has proposed a takeover of the Sky Bet Championship club believed to be worth close to £115 million. He is subject to the stringent vetting process of the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test, but so far no problems have arisen.

“Mmobuosi’s financial report, completed in Nigeria over a two-month period by auditors from the global firm Deloitte, also shows a cash balance of more than $500 million for the year ending 2022. The report shows significant revenue increases across the Tingo Group.”

The immediate priority for all connected to the club will be about what happens on the pitch, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side battle to win automatic promotion. The Blades are currently three points ahead of Middlesbrough, and they do have a game in hand. They also have an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley in April.

The verdict

This is an encouraging update for Sheffield United, as they know that the current owner wants to leave, so there needs to be a change at the top if they want to push forward in the years to come.

There has been some scepticism about Mmobuosi, but this financial update does show that he has the funds available to get this done. Clearly, that would ensure he can overcome a major hurdle to make sure this gets signed off.

But, there are other questions that need answering, and all connected to Sheffield United will be hoping that they can get a concrete answer as quickly as possible, as the constant rumours and speculation will be getting boring for the support.