Fresh Sheffield United stance emerges on selling key player

Sheffield United are likely to consider transfer bids for Sander Berge that will provide them with a profit on the amount they spent when they lured the midfielder to Bramall Lane, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 24-year-old first arrived in South Yorkshire back in January 2020 in the last pre-pandemic transfer market, with the Blades forking out a reported £22m to secure his services on a four-year contract.

Despite showing real quality at times, the Norwegian’s progress at Bramall Lane has been hampered by injury troubles and this is arguably the main reason why he is yet to secure a move elsewhere with United now plying their trade in the second tier.

With two years now left on his existing deal, this upcoming window could be the Blades’ last chance to secure a respectable fee for his services, though it’s unlikely any side will meet the £35m needed to bypass negotiations with Paul Heckingbottom’s side and directly engage in talks with the player.

According to the Sheffield Star, the second-tier outfit are not actively looking to offload the Norwegian in the coming months, but aren’t expected to hold out for clubs to trigger his release clause either with any bids north of the fee they paid for him likely to be considered by officials at Bramall Lane.

Football League World understands that interest in the midfielder has dried up at this stage though, with Berge potentially set to stay another season in South Yorkshire.

The Verdict:

There’s little chance they will be getting that sort of money for his services now with interest seemingly drying up – because there’s even little chance of a bidding war occurring that could push his price up slightly.

They may get a few bids in the coming months – but it would be difficult to see anyone forking out the £22m+ fee needed for officials at Bramall Lane to cash in – and it’s clear they need to lower expectations regarding the offers they may receive.

Even if they received £15m for his services, that would be better than the prospect of losing him for even less next year or perhaps even for free during 2024. This potential fee generated for his signature could allow Heckingbottom to put his stamp on his first-team squad.

The 44-year-old may already have a decent squad at his disposal with players he had worked with even before taking the reins permanently at Bramall Lane – but he would ideally want to make a few tweaks to transform his side into automatic promotion competitors.

There is also a real need to add depth in multiple areas, with centre-backs needed, replacements for the likes of Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White and a prolific forward to help their cause going forward following the departures of Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick.