Fresh Sheffield United concern as Paul Heckingbottom sweats on 25-year-old’s availability

Sheffield United might be without Filip Uremovic tomorrow when they take on Stoke City in the Sky Bet Championship, as the club wait for their new signing to receive international clearance.

Paul Heckingbottom swooped to sign Uremovic last week from Rubin Kazan, with the Blades taking advantage of the window that allowed players to cancel their Russian contracts amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Uremovic, who is a full Croatian international, is officially Sheffield United’s player, but might not be available to play this weekend unless the relevant international clearance is granted.

“We are just waiting on the clearance,” Heckingbottom explained, via the Sheffield Star.

“He is our player. It (the required form) has been sent in. We have his registration now. It’s just a case of it all being ratified.

“It’s the same as usual. It could get signed off before the game and someone could be on the telephone right now telling us it has.

“I’m not concerned by it. Everything has been done properly. It’s all with FIFA.”

The 25-year-old has been added to Sheffield United’s squad to pad out Heckingbottom’s defensive options.

In recent weeks, injuries had pinched, as Jayden Bogle, George Baldock, Charlie Goode and Chris Basham were all right-sided defenders ruled out of action, whilst Ben Davies, a stand-in, was also struggling.

Despite a spade of injuries, Heckingbottom still has Sheffield United sitting fifth in the Championship table heading out of March’s international break and into April.

They are on 61 points and looking to cement their place in the top-six during the run-in.

The Verdict

It’s frustrating for Sheffield United that they are waiting on this, but Heckingbottom actually seems quite relaxed about the situation.

The likes of Goode and Baldock are edging closer to a return, which does take the heat off getting Uremovic ready straight away.

That being said, he’s been signed on a short-term deal, with not much of the season to play. He’s arrived to play football and him missing any amount of fixtures due to the absence of paperwork would be frustrating.

