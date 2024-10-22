Southampton intend to stick with head coach Russell Martin for now, despite their tough start to the Premier League season.

The south coast side have picked up just one point from eight games on their return to the top-flight, and the manner of the 3-2 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday, when they had led by two goals, only increased the pressure on Martin.

It had already been claimed that Martin was under scrutiny, with West Brom boss Carlos Corberan named as someone who could take over at St. Mary’s Stadium last month.

Southampton to give Russell Martin more time

However, Sky Sports has revealed that whilst the owners are concerned at the situation, they are willing to give Martin more time, as they still feel he is part of the ‘long-term strategy’, and obviously, he has credit in the bank after winning promotion.

Things don’t get any easier for Martin, as they face the daunting task of visiting Premier League champions Man City this weekend.

Unsurprisingly, the update states that the board aren’t demanding a result this weekend, but it suggests that there will be an expectation to get something from games against Everton and Wolves ahead of the international break.

Carlos Corberan interest won’t go away

Of course, this is a positive for Albion, but the reality is that Corberan is still going to be on the radar of Southampton, and potentially other Premier League clubs, in the future.

The Spaniard has been terrific since he was named as the Baggies head coach, so it’s no surprise that he is attracting attention.

Not only has he delivered success in terms of results, with Albion reaching the play-offs last season, but he has done it in style.

Albion aren’t the most prolific scorers, but they are always well-drilled, and you can tell that a lot of work goes into the coaching side of the game, with the side difficult to beat.

So, Corberan seems destined to make the step up to the Premier League at some point in his career, but the reality is that he will want to do that with West Brom.

Right now, there won’t be major concerns for Albion, and even if genuine interest does materialise, there will be hope at the club that Corberan will choose to remain at The Hawthorns, until the summer at the very least.

He seems aligned with the new owner Shilen Patel, and there will be a belief that the duo can lead a positive new era at West Brom.

West Brom will be targeting promotion this season

It’s clear that Albion have ambitions of winning promotion this season, and despite a worrying recent run of four games without a win, they’ve shown in the current campaign that they are among the better sides in the league.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 10 11 22 2 Burnley 10 12 21 3 Leeds United 10 10 19 4 Sheffield United 10 7 19 5 West Brom 10 6 18 6 Blackburn Rovers 10 5 18

Some will feel that certain areas of the squad need addressing, and the January window is certain to be crucial in the promotion race, so it will be interesting to see what business they can do.

Corberan is not the type to be looking too far ahead though, and he will just be focusing on ensuring Albion get back on track when they face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.