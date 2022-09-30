Fresh Rob Dickie update emerges ahead of QPR’s showdown with Bristol City

Queens Park Rangers head coach Mick Beale has revealed that Rob Dickie is set to miss the club’s upcoming clashes with Bristol City and Sheffield United due to an issue with his ankle.

The defender was unavailable for selection for his side’s recent meetings with Millwall and Stoke City as a result of this injury but is expected to make a return to training today.

In the absence of Dickie, QPR managed to claim clean-sheets in both of these aforementioned fixtures.

Beale opted to utilise Leon Balogun and Jimmy Dunne in the heart of defence and is likely to turn to these two players for inspiration again at Ashton Gate tomorrow.

Currently sixth in the Championship standings, QPR will be determined to secure all three points in their showdown with the Robins who recently suffered back-to-back defeats at this level.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Beale has shared an update on Dickie’s current situation at the club.

Speaking to West London Sport about the defender, the QPR boss said: “He’s unavailable for Saturday, maybe Tuesday is a little bit soon, but next Friday he will be declaring himself fit I would think.

“We’ve had two clean sheets and he will probably be thinking ‘I’m not staying out much longer’.

“I’ll be delighted to have him back.

“Rob knows what I think of him and he is slightly ahead of schedule, which is fantastic.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Dunne and Balogun both showed signs of promise in QPR’s clashes with Stoke and Millwall, it will be interesting to see whether Dickie is able to force his way back into the side for the club’s meeting with Reading on October 7th.

Before picking up his injury, the defender made eight league appearances for the club in the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

During these fixtures, Dickie completed 1.3 tackles and won 3.5 aerial duels per game.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.69 in the Championship, the 26-year-old will be determined to play a key role for QPR as they aim to move forward as a club over the course of the coming months under the guidance of Beale.

