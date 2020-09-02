Fresh reports reveals Derby County’s transfer stance on Leeds United ace

Derby County are not believed to be interested in signing Leeds United attacking midfielder Tyler Roberts, according to Derbyshire Live.

Derby have recently been linked with the signing of the Wales international, as per reports from the Times, as Phillip Cocu looks to bolster his side’s attacking options.

Roberts scored four goals in 23 league appearances for Leeds last season, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side lifted the Sky Bet Championship title after a glorious campaign.

The attacking midfielder, who joined Leeds as a centre-forward, has scored seven goals and made seven assists in 54 games for the Whites since his £2.5m move from West Bromwich Albion.

After being linked with a move for Roberts by the Times, though, Derbyshire Live claim that Derby are not believed to be interested in signing the Leeds man.

Derby have made only three signings this summer, with all three additions strengthening the defence. Goalkeeper David Marshall and defenders Mike te Wierik and Matt Clarke have made the move to Pride Park.

After missing out on a play-off place last season, Cocu will now be looking to bolster his attacking line, ahead of their opening day clash with Reading in less than two weeks’ times.

The Verdict

I would have been very surprised if Derby signed Roberts to be honest.

Roberts is a quality player who was very important for Leeds in their bid for promotion, and to let him leave even on loan would have been quite bizarre.

Leeds have a small squad as it is, and it would have been strange if Bielsa let Roberts, one of his most important players, leave the club this summer.