Fresh report suggests that high-profile Nottingham Forest departure is likely

Nottingham Forest are ready to sell Joao Carvalho to Olympiacos for £15m in the summer, according to reports from The Sun on Sunday (08/03, page 59).

The 22-year-old has endured a turbulent campaign under Sabri Lamouchi, and has failed to properly make an impact under the Frenchman since picking up an injury in pre-season.

The playmaker has made only nine starting appearances for the Reds in all competitions this season, with Tiago Silva emerging as Lamouchi’s first-choice attacking midfielder.

Carvalho was reintroduced to the starting line-up against Millwall on Friday night, but was unable to prevent Forest from falling to a hugely disappointing 3-0 defeat to the Lions.

Now, Carvalho’s future has once again emerged as a talking point, after being linked with Olympiacos and Trabzonspor throughout the January transfer window.

Forest – who signed Carvalho for a club-record fee of £13.2m last summer – are reportedly ready to sell the midfielder to the Greek side for £15m.

Olympiacos are owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, so a deal could potentially be likely if it works for both clubs.

Forest sit fifth in the Championship, 10 points off the automatic promotion places after winning only one of their last six games.

The Verdict

Things just haven’t really worked out for Carvalho since signing for Forest from Benfica last summer.

He has only scored six goals and added nine assists in well over 60 games for the club, which isn’t good enough for a player of his price tag and calibre.

He needs to make an impression whilst Silva is out injured, otherwise he could find himself playing in Greece next season.