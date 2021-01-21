Fresh report reveals considerable European interest in Celtic’s EFL target

Clubs from Belgium, The Netherlands and Turkey are all expressing an interest in Stoke City winger Tom Ince this month, as speculation over his future continues to grow.

Earlier this week, here at Football League World we reported that Celtic are considering a swoop for the former Liverpool youngster as they look to repair their faltering domestic challenge north of the border.

The Hoops, though, are apparently not alone in looking at the player by the sounds of things, with clubs around Europe monitoring him.

Indeed, Teamtalk reports that several sides from The Netherlands, Belgium and Turkey are all interested, with them naming KV Oostende of Belgium a potential suitor.

The Verdict

Ince’s future is up in the air at the moment and it is hard to predict exactly where he is going to end up at the moment.

It certainly seems as though Stoke are willing to let him go this month, though, and that in mind he may well feel it’s time to get a switch sorted and start afresh.

A number of reports are clearly doing the rounds concerning him at this moment in time and so it seems safe to say he’s not short of options for new employers – let’s see where he ends up.