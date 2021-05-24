Fresh report details pivotal date as Sunderland prepare announcement regarding out of contract stars

Sunderland must let the EFL know by Wednesday which players will be offered new contracts this summer, according to reports from the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats are facing a pivotal summer in the transfer market after it was confirmed that they’d be plying their trade in League One for the fourth successive season.

It’s going to be a window of change with a large number of Lee Johnson’s first team squad set to be out of contract in the coming weeks.

Lee Burge, Luke O’Nien, Denver Hume, Aiden McGeady, Max Power, Grant Leadbitter and Charlie Wyke are among those who are facing an uncertain, but it remains unclear what the future holds for 15 players who are out of contract.

Decisions will need to be made promptly, however, with the Sunderland Echo revealing that the club have until Wednesday (May 26th) to detail their plans.

The report states: “Clubs taking part in the play-offs have to submit their released and retained lists to the EFL four days following their final fixture.

“This means that the Wearsiders have until Wednesday, May 26 to let the league know who will be released and who the club plan to retain.”

The verdict

There’s going to be some serious conversations taking place over the coming days.

Sunderland missed a big opportunity by not securing promotion through the play-offs and that means that they’re likely to lose a number of key players over the summer.

Various players have been linked with moves away, but as it stands it’s unclear who will be leaving the Stadium Of Light.

Fans are rightly anxious at the situation, as depending on how many players move on, it could mean that Lee Johnson’s side have to make wholesale changes to the squad.