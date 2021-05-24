Fresh report details Everton’s transfer plans for 32-y/o following successful Middlesbrough spell

Everton are likely to offload Yannick Bolasie this summer as they make way for fresh attacking reinforcements, according to Sky Sports.

The 32-year-old faces an uncertain future with his contract at Goodison Park set to come to an end following the end of the season.

The winger hasn’t featured for the Toffees since May 2018 meaning that it seemed unlikely that he would be afforded another opportunity impress under Carlo Ancelotti, with reports suggesting that his days on Merseyside could be numbered.

Bolasie has spent the last five months on loan with Middlesbrough after being tempted to the club by Neil Warnock.

In that time the experienced forward has certainly impressed, scoring three goals and getting four assists in 15 appearances for the Teessiders as the secured a 10th place finish in the Championship.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that Bolasie has priced himself out of a move to the Riverside Stadium this summer, meaning that it remains unclear where he could be playing his football at the start of next season.

However with his Everton future seemingly being decided, it means that a decision could be made sooner rather than later.

Can you name the Middlesbrough player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 2020/21 Jonny Howson Dael Fry Marcus Tavernier Sam Morsy

The verdict

This isn’t much of a surprise, to be completely honest.

With Yannick Bolasie not featuring for Everton in around three years it was always going to be unlikely that he’d be offered a new contract at Goodison Park.

Middlesbrough will still be hopeful that they can strike a deal to bring the 32-year-old back to the Riverside next term, but given his likely demands it means that a deal could be tricky for Neil Warnock to agree.

It’s unclear how much interest there is in the player this summer, and so the coming days and weeks will surely be very interesting as the player looks to secure his future.