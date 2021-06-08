Fresh report details Blackburn stance regarding in-demand Middlesbrough, QPR and Cardiff City target

Blackburn Rovers are not close to agreeing a deal for Alex Mowatt, according to a report from Lancs Live.

The Barnsley midfielder’s future is up in the air with his contract at Oakwell due to expire in the coming weeks, leading Middlesbrough, QPR and Cardiff City to chase his signature, as per an exclusive report from Football League World.

The Tykes CEO Dane Murphy has hinted that a deal to extend his contract could be close, however rumours have since linked Blackburn with a move for the 26-year-old after scoring eight goals and creating seven more for the Tykes in a memorable campaign.

But despite the links regarding the 26-year-old Jaquob Crookes of Lancs Live believes that reports of a move to Ewood Park are ‘ill-founded’.

Writing for Lancs Live, Crooke wrote: “On Mowatt, the 26-year-old was a star performer in the previous Championship term and has inevitably attracted interest from an array of clubs who have been monitoring his contract situation. “The Tykes hierarchy remain confident he will sign a new long-term deal – an announcement is anticipated in the coming days – and any suggestion that Mowatt is close to agreeing a Rovers deal is ill-founded.”

The verdict It’s looking increasingly likely that Alex Mowatt could be staying with Barnsley. The midfielder has been wonderful for the Tykes over recent seasons but this term he’s really kicked on to help the club to exceed all expectations. It was no surprise to see so many clubs interested in the midfielder, but if he does stay put then it’s hard to argue that it could be the best thing for the player. Mowatt is Barnsley’s talisman and so he may well be hoping to help the club to reach the play-offs once again next term.