Fresh report delivers major Derby County takeover update

Bin Zayed International’s takeover of Derby County has been scrapped, according to a report from the Telegraph.

The Rams confirmed back in November that a deal had been agreed in principle with Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited regarding a takeover of the club, however since then things have gone quiet.

Ryan Conway of The Athletic described the takeover as going ‘suspiciously quiet’, with speculation that a deal had gone cold.

That now seems to be the case with Bin Zayed International reportedly failing to meet a final deadline, meaning that the deal is now off.

The Telegraph claim that Mel Morris is now furious at the turn of events following 12 months of discussions over a potential deal.

But with their interest now closed off Derby will look into other options as they look to complete a takeover deal at the earliest opportunity.

Wayne Rooney has been quizzed repeatedly on the takeover in recent weeks and recently said that it would be ‘a big help’ if a deal could finally be completed.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “I have to do my job, I have to focus on the team on the pitch.

“There are people who will be dealing with the potential takeover, so I let them do their job and when they come to me and say there is a takeover or not, then I have to be ready either way to deal with that.

“Of course, it would be nice for it to get done. It would be a big help I feel if it gets done sooner rather than later but I have been talking about this for the last few months.

“I have to get on with my plans and be adaptable. I think that is the main thing I have to be.”

The verdict

This is a major blow for Derby County.

The club have been looking to get this deal competed for months and at one stage it seemed like it was a case of when, rather than if.

But with this latest development it seems that it’s a case of going back to the drawing board as the Rams looks to make plans for the future.