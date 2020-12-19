Fresh report casts doubt on potential Nottingham Forest transfer swoop

Nottingham Forest have been joined by FC Emmen in the race to sign NAC Breda forward Sydney van Hooijdonk, as per Voetbal International.

Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea have recently been linked with a move for the striker, as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of January.

The 20-year-old has scored 10 goals in 14 appearances for Breda this season, but could be set to leave in January with his contract running out at the end of the campaign.

According to Voetbal International, Eredivisie side FC Emmen have set their sights on van Hooijdonk, and view him as an “interesting option” ahead of the January transfer window.

The report adds that interest from England is “dormant”, casting doubt on a potential move from Forest for van Hooijdonk.

Chris Hughton may look to strengthen his attacking options in January, with both Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor in their thirties and approaching the latter stages of his career.

The Verdict

You could see why staying in Holland and moving up to the Eredivisie would be a good move for van Hooijdonk from a personal point of view.

It wouldn’t result in him having to relocate, and he knows the standard of football in that country which may make it easier for him to fit in.

I just cannot see him moving to Forest to be honest, as I don’t particularly think they need to bring in a new striker just yet.